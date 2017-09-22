Missouri infant, 3-year-old test positive for meth, morphine and heroin

Kaylee Marie Bradshaw, 20, was charged with two counts of endangering the welfare of a child involving drugs. (Photo: Phelps County Sheriff's Department)

ROLLA, MO. - A Rolla, Mo. woman was arrested earlier this week following an investigation that led to the discovery of both an infant and a 3-year-old testing positive for a combination of drugs.

According to investigators, 20-year-old Kalyee Marie Bradshaw's 9-month-old daughter was transported to the Phelps County Regional Medical Center and later transported to St. Louis Children's Hospital. While being cared for treatment in St. Louis, medical staff used the opiate antidote Narcan on the infant. Test results later revealed she tested positive for oxycodone, methamphetamine, morphine, and heroin.

Later, Bradshaw's 3-year-old son was removed from her home by children protective services and was also tested positive for methamphetamine, morphine, and heroin.

Investigators discovered Bradshaw "did not maintain care and custody of her children," and put her children at serious risk.

Bradshaw was arrested Tuesday without incident. She was charged with two counts of endangering the welfare of a child involving drugs. Her bond was set at $100,000.

The investigation is ongoing.

