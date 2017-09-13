Mom accused of sex act with her 7-year-old child

Brittany Blackwelder, photo submitted by Iredell County Sheriff's Office.

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. -- Deputies say a Taylorsville mother is charged with felony child abuse on her 7-year-old child.

According to the Iredell County Sheriff's Office, deputies conducted an investigation regarding a felony child abuse case that took place at a home in Olin in July. New evidence led to additional charges being filed against 26-year-old Brittany Blackwelder.

Blackwelder was arrested and charged Tuesday with Felony Child Abuse - Sexual Act, according to deputies. She also has pending charges which include three counts of School Attendance Law Violation and Driving while License Revoked in Wilkes County.

Blackwelder was issued a 100,000 secured bond.

© 2017 WCNC.COM