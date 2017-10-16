More questions than answers on the anniversary of mysterious Plaza Midwood murder

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- It's been a little over a year since the Plaza Midwood mysterious murder and there are still more questions than answers.

Katherine Memory Jones, or Katie Jones, was just 26-years-old when she was shot dead in one of Charlotte's most popular neighborhoods. CMPD discovered Jones lying in a driveway behind a business in The Plaza's 1300 block early October 15, 2016.

Despite desperate pleas from Jones' family and a hefty $5,000 reward for any tips, no arrests have been made over a year since her death.

"If you saw something, if you know of something, if you hear a rumor, we'd like to know," CMPD officials said Monday.

On the one year anniversary of Jones' murder, CMPD held a press conference Monday to remind the Charlotte community of the continued investigation and encourage anyone who knows something to step forward.

"Many of our cases... particularly those involving women are domestic related or where they know their attacker," CMPD officials said in a press conference Monday. "In this case, we really don't know."

The seemingly random killing shook the Plaza Midwood community. Soon after the murder, CMPD stepped up patrols in the neighborhood by adding officers on bike patrol and paying overtime to officers who patrolled the area on their designated day off.

There are currently 16 unsolved homicides from 2016, including Jones. In 2017, police said that number has spiked to 28.

