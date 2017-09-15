Charlotte neighborhood on alert after home invasion

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Three suspects are on the run after a home invasion and shooting.

Police say the suspects robbed and shot a man inside an apartment. It happened on Thursday just before midnight on Lanecrest Drive.

The Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department tells NBC Charlotte no arrests have been made at this point. Now, some neighbors are thinking twice about where they live.

On Friday morning, a worker at the apartment was using a hose to clean up the heavy blood in the parking lot from the night before.

Police say three suspects entered a man’s apartment and shot him in the leg. 33 year-old Dalron Joplin was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

NBC Charlotte talked to a neighbor who asked her face be hidden.

“It’s scary in a way because you don’t know if it could have been you,” she said.

According to the police report, the suspects were not known to the victim. Documents show they stole telephone equipment during the robbery.

The neighbor says she’s fighting her fear with faith.

“God is more powerful than the devil anyway, but It does make you think twice about where you’re living,” she said.

If you have any information about the case, you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

