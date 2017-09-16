CMPD searching for man who cut off monitoring device

Via Charlotte- Mecklenburg Police

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are searching for a suspect that cut off his electronic monitor on Saturday.

Joseph Maurice Dickerson, 36, was court ordered to wear an electronic monitoring device as a condition of his pre-trial release.

He is wanted for larceny of motor vehicle, possession of stolen vehicle, damage to property, and interfering with an electronic monitoring device.

Dickerson's last known location was near 2624 Sam Wilson Road in Charlotte.

Anyone with information is asked to call 704-432-8888 and select option #3, or call 911.

