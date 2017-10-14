Mother charged with murder of infant boys

1-year-old Ja'karter Penn and 2-year-old Ke'Yaunte Penn (family photos provided) (Photo: WXIA)

ATLANTA - The woman who has been charged with the murder of two infant boys will make her first court appearance on Monday morning.

Police have charged Lamora Williams, 24, in the death of Ja'Karter Penn and 2-year-old Ke'Yaunte Penn, who were found inside a southwest Atlanta apartment Friday night.

Police said after their preliminary investigation, they did not believe the mother's initial story that she had left the boys with a caregiver.

When officers arrived at the apartment in the 900 block of Howell Place Friday night, they discovered the two infant boys -- ages 1 and 2 -- dead, and noted that they had burn marks on their bodies, possibly from the stove. The stove was removed from the apartment by police for further forensic investigation.

The boys' father, Jameel Penn, identified the children. The actual cause of death will be determined by an autopsy.

Williams initially told police she had left the children with a female cousin around noon and returned at about 11:30 pm, discovering the caregiver gone and the children dead.

There was a third child -- a 3-year-old boy, Jameel Penn Jr. -- at the apartment, but police said he was okay.

"The mother said she left the kids there with the female relative. Upon her arrival back, the female relative wasn't there, and the kids were alone," Atlanta Police Lt. Carven Tyus said.

Based on their preliminary investigation, they feel they have developed probable cause to charge the mother with two counts of murder.

