Multi-agency manhunt after armed robbery
A multi-agency manhunt for an armed robber who held up a store in Huntersville has come to an end. After two suspects held up a Huntersville business they fled from police in a car then crashed on I-77 and ran on foot through the woods.
WCNC 11:05 PM. EST December 30, 2016
