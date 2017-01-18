Close Murder evidence found in storage locker Colorado man shocked to find evidence from murder case among police officer's belongings purchased at storage locker auction. WCNC 3:30 PM. EST January 18, 2017 TRENDING VIDEOS Family, friends mourn loved one CMPD investigating carjacking Lancaster animal shelter in need of support Police looking for missing man Most popular game day snacks by state More Stories Fire levels Salisbury duplex Jan 18, 2017, 3:04 p.m. Nikki Haley says U.S. can't trust Russia Jan 18, 2017, 11:39 a.m. CMPD: Alleged carjacking leads to pursuit in… Jan 18, 2017, 4:27 a.m.