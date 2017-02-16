Murder suspect had long list of priors

Roger Best (Photo: Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- NBC Charlotte is taking a closer look how repeat offenders get out of jail and get back on the streets over and over again.

It comes after learning the suspect charged in the shooting death of a newspaper delivery man in uptown Charlotte has a lengthy rap sheet and numerous arrests.

Police believe Roger Best gunned down Walter Scott near Romare Bearden Park Wednesday morning.

At the center of this crime scene, a man known for delivering the news became part of it in the most tragic way.

“Probably nothing more tragic than to have a guy, 65-years-old, working his tail off-- to get caught up in something like this, it's just disgraceful,” says Rob Tufano, public affairs officer for the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

The men and woman in blue are used to encountering Walter Scott, Jr., but not how they did on Wednesday morning.

“I can’t tell you how many people have approached me over the last 24 hours-- men and woman on patrol who have come across Mr. Scott's path over the last several years, they say nothing but good things about this man,” says Tufano.

Police say Scott Jr. was gunned down early Wednesday morning.

Now, NBC Charlotte has learned the suspect, Roger Best, had a record dating back to 2011. The charges range from stealing a vehicle to attempting to remove an electronic monitoring device. He also spent nearly two years in prison for breaking and entering.

About two weeks before the murder, he was out of jail for larceny without even paying bond.

“There is no crystal ball for determining future dangerousness,” says Melissa Owen, a criminal defense attorney.

Owen says property crimes are not necessarily tied to violent crime.

“First-degree murder is an astronomical jump, armed robbery is an astronomical jump from a property crime, so it isn't something we could necessarily say would be predicted in this case,” says Owen.



Police say identifying repeat offenders is both a high priority and a frustration.

“They (officers) do display that frustration that you see some of the same individuals that are being locked up time and time again,” says Tufano.

It’s especially relevant in light of the 11 murders already in 2017.

