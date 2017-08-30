NC Amber Alert issued for 2-year-old girl abducted by man

Zachary Scott watson. Photo via Lenoir Police Department

LENOIR, N.C. - An Amber Alert has been issued as the Lenoir police search for a missing two-year-old child.

According to police Rylee Scott Watson was abducted Wednesday by at least one suspect. She is described as a two-year-old white female with blonde hair approximately 18 inches long and weighing about 30 lbs.

She was last seen wearing a pink striped dress, and pink light up sketcher shoes.

Zachary Scott Watson, 31, described as a white male measuring 6 ft tall and weighing 170 lbs, is alleged to be the abductor.

Watson reportedly has brown hair and green eyes, and is noted for a cross tattoo on his left arm as well as a 'sun with stars' tattoo on his right arm.

Zachary was last seen at Jason Place in Lenoir, North Carolina traveling east bound towards Mooresville or Wilkesboro, NC.

He is traveling in a black 2014 Toyota with a broken out rear window, and NC license plate number EKT-5702.

Anyone with information regarding this abduction is asked to call the Lenior Police Department immediately at (828) 757-2100.

