Amber Alert canceled: 2-year-old found safe in Tenn.

Zachary Scott watson. Photo via Lenoir Police Department

LENOIR, N.C. -- Officials say a 2-year-old who was the focus of a state Amber Alert was found safe Wednesday night.

Rylee Scott Watson was found safe and in good condition in Knoxville, Tenn., officials say.

At the time of the Amber Alert being issued, 31-year-old Zachary Scott Watson was identified as the suspect. Officials did not say if Watson is being held in custody.

Anyone with information regarding the abduction is asked to call the Lenior Police Department at 828-757-2100.

