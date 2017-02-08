NC Ambulance Hijacked By Patient With 3-Yr-Old On Board

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. -- Typically paramedics are the ones helping others in need, but around 11 a.m. Tuesday morning, the paramedics on this ambulance were the ones who found themselves in danger.

Emergency Medical Service in Gaston County confirmed that an ambulance was hijacked by a patient, while another 3-year-old sick patient was on board, and took police on a ride down I-85.

The patient, Bobby Renard Glenn, 22, is facing two counts of first-degree kidnapping, resisting a public officer, assault on a government official, misdemeanor child abuse, and communicating threats.

"Forced his way into the cab of the vehicle while the vehicle was still moving," said James McConnell with Gaston County EMS. "Got into the passenger seat and forced the driver to veer off course and go where he wanted them to go."

Glenn demanded that they turn on the sirens and by-pass the hospital, and he told them to get onto the interstate.

"Didn't want to further upset him he was already making threats," McConnell said.

Fortunately, there were two paramedics inside the ambulance: one driving, and one in the back. That paramedic discreetly sent out an alert that they needed help.

"Gastonia city police were very quick to respond," McConnell said. "They had an overwhelming presence that were able to get in front of the ambulance and force it to stop, and then they were able to apprehend him."

Police spotted the ambulance at I-85 and New Hope Road and saw Glenn assault the ambulance driver.

The 3-year-old appeared to be okay on scene. Neither of the paramedic's were injured.

"Of course emotionally there's quite a bit of distress, but physically everybody's fine," McConnell said.

Glenn was taken to the Gaston County Jail where medical staff found his heart rate up. He was transported to CaroMont Regional Medical Center to be checked out before being admitted to the jail.

The Gaston County Department of Social Services were called in to investigate.

