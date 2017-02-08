N.C. man charged after deputies find woman chained in shed

(Photo: ThinkStock, This content is subject to copyright.)

RAEFORD, N.C. (AP) - A man has been charged with kidnapping after deputies say they found a woman chained up in a shed outside of Fayetteville.



News outlets that Hoke County deputies who were responding to a disturbance call Tuesday heard a noise coming from a shed behind a home in Raeford. Authorities say they looked inside the shed and found a woman who was restrained with rope and a chain.



Deputies say the woman told them she had been tied up and placed in the shed against her will by 52-year-old Gary Alen McNair.



McNair, who lives nearby, was arrested and charged with second-degree kidnapping.



The victim suffered bruises on her wrists and arms.



Online jail records do not list whether McNair has an attorney.

