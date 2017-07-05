NC sex offender broke into home, kidnapped 1-year-old, committed sex crime, sheriff says

Alexander Jamond Ezell (Photo: Hoke County Sheriff's Office)

A Roanoke Rapids man who is a registered sex offender was arrested Wednesday after authorities said he broke into a home, kidnapped a 1-year-old child and committed a sex crime.

In a Facebook post, Halifax County Sheriff Wes Tripp said Alexander Jamond Ezell, 25, broke into the front door of a Roanoke Rapids home and took a child.

The child was later found at Ezell's home and was taken to Halifax Regional Medical Center. Deputies using K-9 officers later found Ezell hiding in the woods behind his home.

Ezell was charged with first-degree burglary, first-degree kidnapping, attempted statutory rape, abduction of a child, indecent liberties with a minor, injury to real property and resisting arrest. He was jailed under a $505,000 secured bond.

