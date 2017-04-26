NC Woman Accused of Cyberstalking and Threatening a Family, 3 Schools in Indiana

Shamonique Ferguson

A North Carolina woman has been charged in connection with a series of internet threats involving three Indiana University campuses, Ivy Tech Community College, a Fishers-based business and an Indiana family, U.S. Attorney Josh Minkler announced Tuesday.

Shamonique Ferguson, 21, faces charges of extortionate communication, mail threats and interstate stalking stemming from incidents that occurred between December 2016 and April 2017, according to a criminal complaint filed April 13. Ferguson is currently being held at the Forsyth County Detention Center.

The complaint alleges Ferguson harassed her victim, a young woman from Fishers, before December 2016, but the harassment became more serious after the new year.

Investigators say the pair first became Facebook friends in 2012, when the victim was 13 years old, according to the complaint. Their first dispute via social media came later, in 2012, and the victim attempted to handle it herself by changing her phone number and cutting off communication with Ferguson and two other individuals.

Shamonique Ferguson complaint

In late 2016 and early 2017, Ferguson allegedly told officials at IU that the victim was planning violent acts on several campuses, threatened to send a pipe bomb to the victim's home and to commit violent acts at the victim's place of employment in Fishers, and mailed items to the victim and her family, including bodily waste and death threats.

In one letter, mailed from Ferguson's hometown in North Carolina, the writer said, "I'LL SHOW YOU HARASSMENT NOW."

"I hope you die a slow painful death," the writer said. "If it was up to me you wouldn't even be alive right now."

Officials at IU's Kokomo campus received reports that the victim was planning on "blowing the school up" and "killing everyone in the school," according to the complaint. IU's Bloomington and Fort Wayne campuses received similar threats.

Over a period of less than four months, public safety officials in Fishers, including police, fire and ambulance services, received more than 20 false reports to the victim's residence allegedly made by Ferguson or others she enlisted.

When investigators in North Carolina interviewed Ferguson, she admitted to making threatening calls to the victim, but that someone using the victim's name had written things about her online, and "That's why [she] attacked her."

Ferguson initially denied making any online threats toward the victim, but admitted to the threats after detectives said they had traced the activity back to her house. She also admitted to calling "the university" and telling them other people were making threats. She told investigators she wasn't the only person making the threats.

Facebook accounts for those other people — "Kenny Soo Wavy" and "Samantha Antonia" — often shared an IP address with Ferguson's Facebook account, leading detectives to believe those accounts are either controlled by Ferguson or that she uses them for the account owners.

Threats were also sent via online photo service Shutterfly and Sandboxx, an app commonly used by members of the military that converts a typed, digital communication to a physical letter, which is then mailed to a recipient. Investigators were able to directly link those accounts to Ferguson.

Investigators have not been able to link all of the calls to Ferguson, according to the criminal complaint, but have yet to identify another suspect. Investigators say they have evidence from Facebook that Ferguson was directing others to make calls. Detectives recognized Ferguson's voice in calls to dispatchers in at least seven incidents, according to the complaint, and were able to link additional calls to her phone number.

Minkler said in a news release that the anonymity provided by the internet can't protect those who choose to threaten Indiana residents.

"Faced with the risk of large scale violence, universities, businesses, and individuals cannot simply disregard threats," Minkler said in the release. "When an individual elects to threaten anyone in the Southern District of Indiana, in the manner laid out in our complaint, he or she should not expect to forever hide behind the anonymity of the web. What he or she should expect is a visit from federal, state, and local law enforcement, working together to ensure the safety of our citizens."

If convicted, Ferguson faces up to five years in prison for each count, according to Minkler's office.

