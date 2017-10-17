NC woman stabbed 123 times by husband, police say

Matthew James Phelps is charged with first-degree murder after his wife was found stabbed 123 times in their home. (Photo: WRAL)

RALEIGH, N.C. -- A Raleigh woman whose husband says he awoke from a dream last month to find her dead had been slashed and stabbed 123 times, according to an autopsy report released Tuesday.

Matthew James Phelps, 27, is charged with one count of first-degree murder in the Sept. 1 death of his wife, Lauren Hugelmaier Phelps, 29.

"I had a dream, and then I turn on the lights and she's dead on the floor," Matthew Phelps told a 911 dispatcher. "I have blood all over me, and there's a bloody knife on the bed, and I think I did it."

He told the dispatcher he took too much Coricidin cough medicine the previous night to help him sleep.

Police and paramedics found Lauren Phelps in the fetal position on the bedroom floor of her Patuxent Drive home, according to the autopsy report. She was pronounced dead at WakeMed.

