NCHP: Drunk driver shocked by downed power lines after crash

MOORESVILLE, N.C. – An accused drunk driver was taken to a Winston-Salem hospital after police say he was shocked by downed power lines after crashing late Sunday night.

According to NC Highway Patrol, William Schneider was traveling north on Perth Road when he ran off the right side of the road, hitting a fence, tree, and then a telephone pole before overturning and hitting another fence.

Troopers say that Schneider got out of the car and was talking to witnesses when he either walked onto or grabbed a power line and was shocked. Paramedics took him to CMC-Main in Charlotte before he was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Hospital with critical injuries.

Troopers charged Schneider with DWI, as well as careless and reckless driving.

Perth Road was closed while Duke Energy crews worked to repair the power lines and poles. Officials with Duke Energy expect the road to re-open around 1 p.m. Monday.

Copyright 2017 WCNC