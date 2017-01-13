Neighbors on edge after woman shot while sleeping

SALISBURY, N.C. -- Police are investigating an early morning shooting where they say a woman was sleeping in her home when she got shot in the foot.

Neighbors on Claymont Drive are still on edge. George Link says he was asleep when it took place, but his girlfriend heard everything.

"About 7 in the morning she heard bam bam bam bam," Link said. "Next thing I know, there's fire trucks and ambulances pulling in down here."

Salisbury Police say a woman who lives in building 233 was sleeping inside her apartment when a bullet came through the window and hit her in the foot. They say initially she thought someone was trying to break in, before realizing she'd been struck.

Link's lived here for awhile and says this isn't a common occurrence.

"It's a little concerning, but this is the first incident in like seven years," Link said.

He says he's not sure if it's enough to make him want to move away. Instead, he has another idea for how to protect himself.

"After this, we're going to get a pistol permit," Link said. "If somebody starts shooting we're going to shoot back."

Fortunately, that woman is expected to be okay.

