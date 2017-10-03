New debate over assault-style weapons after Las Vegas shootings

LAS VEGAS, NV - OCTOBER 02: Broken windows are seen on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino after a lone gunman opened fired on the Route 91 Harvest country music festival on October 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo: David Becker, 2017 Getty Images)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The Las Vegas shooter had two devices that could be used to make a semi-automatic weapon perform as a fully automatic rifle, according to the Associated Press.

The device is called a “bump-stock.”

Larry Hyatt, the owner of Hyatt Gun Shop in west Charlotte, explained how a “bump-stock” works.

“It’s a product that you add to a gun that has already been made that makes it shoot faster,” Hyatt said.

The “bump-stock” can be purchased over the internet and attaches to an assault-style weapon, such as an AR-15 or AK-47. Investigators found both of those models in the room where the shots were fired at the concertgoers.

Bump-stocks are legal for now, but California Senator Dianne Feinstein has long been a proponent of banning the devices.

There are conversion kits also available online, that Hyatt said can be used to modify semi-automatic weapons.

“Today, with modern technology and the internet, someone with mechanical skills can do it,” said Hyatt, who also was quick to add that converting a weapon to fully automatic is illegal with harsh punishment.

“A $10,000 fine, 10 years in prison is supposed to be the reason you don’t do it.”

© 2017 WCNC.COM