Family members identified the toddler shot and killed in Lancaster as 2-year-old Jacarion Gladden. (Photo: Gladden Family)

LANCASTER, S.C. -- New details have emerged in the death of a 2-year-old that died after being shot in the chest.

The information comes less than 24 hours after the child's mother, 26-year-old Toni Gladden and her boyfriend 18-year-old Shazeem Hayes were arrested and charged.

According to the affidavit, Hayes came home on and put his loaded 9MM handgun down in the living room and walked away.

A short time later, a gun shot rung out. Both Gladden and Hayes ran into the room to find 2-year-old Jacarion Gladden slumped on the couch with a gunshot wound to the chest.

The two loaded the child into the car and headed to Springs Memorial Hospital. However, on their commute they crashed. Hayes and Gladden were able to make it to the hospital a short time later. Doctors attempted to save the child, but were unsuccessful.

Hayes allegedly admitted to police he often kept his gun on the table next to the couch in the living room when young children were present. He also claimed that Gladden was aware of that.

According to the affidavit, Gladden "knowingly allowed her boyfriend to have an unsecured loaded firearm around her children, placing the child at unreasonable risk of harm."

The affidavit also alleges that when Gladden was questioned by police, she gave "varying statements about the incident... contracting physical evidence found at the scene."

Police claim that Gladden was criminal in her neglect to bring a felon to justice and tried to "mislead law enforcement's efforts pursuing the true suspect."

Authorities previously said in a press release that investigators suggest extreme criminal negligence was a major factor in the child's death.

Gladden and Hayes were both charged Tuesday with unlawful conduct toward a child.

