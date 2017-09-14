New footage shows teen shoved by adult during Concord Mills brawl

CONCORD, N.C. - NBC Charlotte has learned there were multiple fights at Concord Mills Mall Saturday night, but Megan Jones says her 16-year-old son, Kobe, wasn't involved in a fight with other teenagers. Instead, it was an adult.

"My son turned around, and that's when the gentleman hit my son in the back of the head," Jones says of the incident, which was caught on camera.

"My son doesn't get into fights," Megan says of Kobe, a freshman at Vance High School.

Kobe goes to Concord Mills every weekend, but this past Saturday was nothing like a standard movie night. Instead he was involved in a cinematic-like scene which was captured on camera.

"I was like breaking up a fight," recalls Kobe, "And then a grown man hit me out of nowhere."

Megan says she was told the adult, whose face is blurred in the video, was breaking up a fight his daughter was involved in when he hit Kobe, who is seen in the video wearing a white shirt.

"My son went to stop them," Megan says.

The video shows the alleged adult hitting Kobe in the back of the head.

"That's when all the mayhem broke out," says Megan.

After defending himself, Kobe is knocked to the ground.

"My son has had two brain surgeries," says Megan. "He's got a scar from the crown of his head to the bottom of his neck. You can't miss it."

Megan is asking for justice for her son and wondering why Concord PD hasn't charged the alleged adult.

Concord PD has told NBC Charlotte that they will be releasing more information about the incident and any pending charges in the coming days.

