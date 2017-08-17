North Charlotte gas station robbed at gunpoint

1 person was taken to a local hospital after a SWAT situation in east Charlotte. (Photo: WCNC)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating after a north Charlotte convenience store was robbed at gunpoint early Friday.

According to CMPD, two suspects entered the Circle K in the 4700 block of North Graham Street around 4 a.m. Police said the suspects robbed the business at gunpoint before making their getaway.

No one was hurt during the incident and police have made no arrests. No suspect information was provided by police.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

