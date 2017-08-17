WCNC
North Charlotte gas station robbed at gunpoint

WCNC 5:15 AM. EDT August 18, 2017

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating after a north Charlotte convenience store was robbed at gunpoint early Friday.

According to CMPD, two suspects entered the Circle K in the 4700 block of North Graham Street around 4 a.m. Police said the suspects robbed the business at gunpoint before making their getaway.

No one was hurt during the incident and police have made no arrests. No suspect information was provided by police. 

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. 

