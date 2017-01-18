Northeast Charlotte home shot multiple times, police say

A car trying to get around a police barricade hit a Charlotte-Mecklenburg police cruiser. (Photo: NBC Charlotte)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Police in northeast Charlotte are investigating after a home was shot multiple times early Thursday morning.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, officers responded to a call of shots fired in the 1000 block of White Plains Road just off West Sugar Creek Road near I-85 a little after 4:30 a.m. When officers arrived, they discovered that a home was hit multiple times by gunfire.

Investigators believe the suspect vehicle is a gray newer model Dodge Charger. Officers say they haven’t established a motive or a suspect in the case and there have been no prior issues at the home that was hit.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

