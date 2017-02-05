Northwest Charlotte 7-Eleven robbed, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Police in west Charlotte are investigating after a convenience store was robbed by an armed suspect early Monday.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, officers responded to an attempted robbery call at the 7-Eleven in the 5400 block of Brookshire Boulevard at around 1:30 a.m. When officers arrived, they were told an armed suspect robbed the store and ran off.

CMPD K9 officers attempted to track the suspect, but were unable to locate the person in question, police said.

No one was injured and no arrests have been made in connection with the incident.

No further details were made available by CMPD.

