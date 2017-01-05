Maggie Daniels

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The man accused of killing a high school counselor accepted a plea deal with prosecutors.

Sharman Odom was arrested and charged in connection with the death of Maggie Daniels, a guidance counselor at Discovery High School.

Daniels was found raped and murdered inside her Newton apartment in late-June 2014. Investigators say she had been strangled.

The District Attorney's Office said Thursday that Odom, who was initially charged with first-degree murder and first-degree sexual assault, accepted a plea deal. Prosecutors had said in the past they intended to seek the death penalty.

Odom, who was Daniels' neighbor, was arrested at a relative's house in Winston-Salem in early-August of 2014 and has been incarcerated since.

Daniels was four days away from obtaining her Master's Degree when she was murdered.

Odom had faced charges in 2010 and 2012 eerily similar to the charges made in the Maggie Daniels case, but in both cases, the charges were dismissed.

