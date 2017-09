Rick Bicknell is facing charges for sexually assaulting two juveniles. (Photo: Custom)

O'FALLON, ILL. (KSDK) - An Illinois man is now facing charges for sexually assaulting two children.

Police say 60-year-old Rick Bicknell abused two juveniles continuously between 2014 and July 2017.

He's being held at the St. Clair County Jail in Illinois on a $100,000 bond.

