WCNC
Close
Weather Alert 3 weather alerts
Close

Fatal officer-involved shooting shuts down Albemarle Road

Medic and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are on scene in east Charlotte investigating an officer involved shooting.

WCNC 3:43 PM. EST January 26, 2017

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Medic and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are on scene in east Charlotte investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting.

Police say an armed suspect was involved in the incident, which happened near the Pizza Hut in the 6200 block of Albemarle Road around 1:45 Thursday afternoon.

According to CMPD, one person died in the officer-involved shooting and all officers are 'okay'.  

The incident began after the deceased allegedly struck the vehicle of a detective working undercover and fled on Albemarle Road. The detective followed the car, police say, and requested a marked patrol unit to assist.

Then, police say, the deceased stopped the vehicle directly in front of the detective, exited his vehicle and pulled a gun on the detective. The detective "perceived an imminent threat" and fired his service weapon, striking and killing the suspect. 

Police say they recovered the suspect's gun on the scene.

The officer and the deceased have only been identified as Hispanic males. 

Albemarle Road is shut down between Farm Pond Lane and Sharon Amity Road. Drivers are encouraged to use an alternative route.

CMPD took to Twitter to say that their "thoughts are with all involved."

Listen to CMPD & Charlotte Fire dispatch regarding the officer-involved shooting:

Copyright 2016 WCNC


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories