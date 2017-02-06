Officials investigating house fires in Gastonia

GASTONIA, N.C. – Fire officials in Gastonia are investigating after two homes within a mile of each other were set on fire early Tuesday morning.

According to Gastonia Fire, firefighters responded to a reported house fire on Collinston Drive a little after 1 a.m. While crews were battling the flames, a second fire was reported nearby on Milton Avenue. The home on Milton Avenue was a total loss, officials said.

Investigators say that both buildings were vacant and no one was injured during either incident. An official cause of both fires has not been determined, but fire officials say the fires have similarities.

“It’s very uncommon,” said Battalion Chief Kerr Foy, when asked about the timing of each fire. “This one [Milton Avenue] came in before we cleared that first call. They may not be related, but (they have) a lot of similarities.”

