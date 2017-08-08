One dead after shooting in southeast Charlotte, CMPD investigating

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - CMPD has confirmed that one person is deceased following a shooting in southeast Charlotte Tuesday evening.

Medic responded to a call at the 6700 block of East Independence Boulevard. Upon arrival, Medic pronounced the shooting victim dead at the scene.

Medic has also confirmed that the death was a result of gun shot wounds.

