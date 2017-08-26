One dead after crash just northwest of uptown Charlotte, CMPD says

Getty Images/iStockphoto

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say one person was pronounced dead following a crash that took place just northwest of uptown Charlotte Friday night.

Officers responded to a disturbance call at 10:35 p.m. at the Exxon on Beatties Ford Road.

A man, later identified as 37-year-old Travis Narada Chappell, reportedly left the scene of the disturbance driving a Ford Taurus south on Beatties Ford Road.

According to officers, the car was traveling at high speed with no head lamps or tail lamps. CMPD officers driving northbound on Beatties Ford Road made a U-turn in an attempt to catch up to the driver.

The driver continued driving at high speed and ran through two red lights.

Chappell allegedly struck the side rear of a black Dodge Neon while crossing the intersection of Beatties Ford Road and French Street.

The Taurus continued forward, crashed into a brick wall and caught on fire.

Officers responded were able to put out the fire, and pull two occupants from the Ford Taurus. Chappell was taken to CMC Main with minor injuries. The second passenger, Evelyn Elaine Smith, was pronounced deceased on the scene.

The driver of the Dodge Neon, Shenteria Quionna Crawford, and her two-year-old child were transported to Presbyterian Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

A third vehicle driving northbound was struck by the debris from the crash, no injuries were reported.

Warrants have been signed on Travis Chappell for Felony Death by Motor Vehicle, Involuntary Manslaughter, Careless-Reckless and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Chappell was found to be impaired and was also charged with Driving While Impaired and Driving on a Revoked License.

Speed and alcohol are contributing factors in this crash which remains under investigation.

