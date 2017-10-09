One hurt in South End shooting, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are investigating after a person was shot in South End Monday night.

According to CMPD, officers responded to a reported shooting in the 2900 block of Baltimore Avenue just after 10 p.m. When officers arrived, one person was found suffering from a gunshot wound. Medic transported the victim to the hospital.

CMPD has not made an arrest or determined a motive in the shooting. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

