WCNC
Close

One hurt in South End shooting, police say

WCNC 10:51 PM. EDT October 09, 2017

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are investigating after a person was shot in South End Monday night.

According to CMPD, officers responded to a reported shooting in the 2900 block of Baltimore Avenue just after 10 p.m. When officers arrived, one person was found suffering from a gunshot wound. Medic transported the victim to the hospital.

CMPD has not made an arrest or determined a motive in the shooting. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

 

© 2017 WCNC.COM


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories