One in custody after CMPD stops stolen vehicle

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – One person is in custody and another is being sought after police said they were driving a stolen vehicle in southwest Charlotte Friday.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, officers were notified by the Real Time Crime Center of a license plate reader that picked up a stolen vehicle near South Boulevard. After officers initiated a traffic stop, police said the occupants stopped and ran from the vehicle along Sherrill Street, which is just off of West Boulevard.

One of the suspects was detained with assistance from K-9 officers and the CMPD chopper. Investigators have not identified the suspect(s).

This is a developing story. Please stick with WCNC.com are more details become available.

© 2017 WCNC.COM