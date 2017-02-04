One injured after officer-involved shooting in Lincolnton

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. -- An officer-involved shooting occurred around early Saturday morning in Lincolnton after the officer attempted to stop an erratic driver who was driving with no lights on.

Around 4:30 a.m. the officer first attempted to pull the driver over. According to the Lincolnton Police Department, despite the officer turning on his blue lights and siren, the driver refused to stop.

The officer called in to dispatch telling them at the time that he was in a chase with the suspect vehicle.

The suspects' car made an abrupt turn in front of Main Street onto Salem Church Road where it struck a second police car that had responded to assist with the chase. The suspect driver then put his car in reverse and backed toward and into the pursuing officers' car.

At some point, the pursuing officer fired his service weapon at the suspects' car and the suspect drove away from the scene.

It is unclear how many shots were fired or if the suspect fired any shots.

A short time later, an individual flagged down a sheriff's deputy and told the deputy he had picked up a person who had been shot.

That person was lifted to a nearby hospital.

It is unclear at this time if the individual shot was the person in the suspects' vehicle.

The officer who was first hit by the suspects' car was transported to CHS-Lincoln hospital where he was treated and released.

Following standard procedure, the officer involved in the shooting will be placed on administrative leave with pay during the investigation.

The State Bureau of Investigations has taken over this investigation.

