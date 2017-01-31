One injured during gas station robbery, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Police in northeast Charlotte are investigating after a northeast Charlotte convenience store was robbed at gunpoint Wednesday morning.
According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, officers responded to a 911 call around 2:30 a.m. at the 7-Eleven on West Sugar Creek Road. When officers arrived, witnesses told them the suspect, described as only a male, fired one round at the floor and a customer was hit in the foot.
Mother worries about son w/works at store robbed at gunpoint. #breaking #wcnc pic.twitter.com/siKiwdCjJg— Richard DeVayne (@devayneTV) February 1, 2017
Police did not specify if the customer was hit by a ricocheting bullet or if the suspect targeted them. That person was taken to CMC-University with injuries that are not considered life-threatening.
CMPD says the suspect then ran from the store and officers set up a perimeter attempting to locate the suspect with K9 officers.
Police have not made any arrests in connection with the incident.
