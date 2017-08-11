One person injured after shooting in Plaza Midwood

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- One person was reportedly shot during a robbery in Plaza Midwood.

According to Charlotte Mecklenburg Police, one person has non-life- threatening injuries after being shot during a robbery at Giant Genie Pharmacy on the 2500 block of Central Avenue.

1 person shot, non life threatening injuries in a drug store robbery in Plaza Midwood according to #CMPD #wcnc pic.twitter.com/wzZeNAQUzq — Ty Chandler (@TyChandler_News) August 11, 2017

NBC Charlotte spoke with the store owner who reported that two armed men came into the pharmacy.

According to the owner, five employees were in the store during the robbery. Only medication was stolen.

