One person shot on Eastway Drive

WCNC 11:21 PM. EST January 02, 2017

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police responded to a call in reference to an assault with deadly weapon on Eastway Drive around 10:18 p.m. Monday night. 

Upon arrival, CMPD found one victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was transported to Carolina's Medical Center. 

At this time, it appears the incident occurred in the 2200 block of Finchley Drive.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.  

