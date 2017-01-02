One person shot on Eastway Drive

Police lights.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police responded to a call in reference to an assault with deadly weapon on Eastway Drive around 10:18 p.m. Monday night.

Upon arrival, CMPD found one victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was transported to Carolina's Medical Center.

At this time, it appears the incident occurred in the 2200 block of Finchley Drive.



