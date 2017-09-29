Online dating gone wrong: Man robbed after using ‘Plenty of Fish'

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. -- A Rowan County man using the online dating site ‘Plenty of Fish’ recently found himself in hot water.

The man attempted to meet a girl he was talking to on the site, but was robbed instead, according to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office.

The alleged robbery took place Monday night at a home located at the 1000 block of Richard Road in Salisbury. According to deputies, the man said when he arrived there were no lights on in the home, so he backed his BMW sedan into the driveway and texted a woman named, “Vanna.”

Feeling like the situation was sketchy, he told deputies he was about to pull away, but was approached by a young white woman with brown hair, who invited him to the back of the home, where he told deputies he was robbed at gunpoint by two men.

The man says the two robbers took his keys and told him he would find them in the roadway nearby, before all three alleged robbers took off into the woods.

“Of course he had his possessions taken, his wallet taken, his phone taken, but it could have turned out worse. Luckily he got out without any injury,” says Captain John Sifford with the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office.

Once he did get away, neighbor Angela Pethel says he showed up at their house.

“We heard somebody knock and all of a sudden we just jumped up because nobody should be knocking at this time. He was like screaming help me, Ive been robbed,” said Pethel.

Pethel said the man asked to use her phone, so she and her husband called 9-1-1.

“It’s something that can happen anytime. You know there are always people out looking to take advantage of others,” said Captain Sifford. He says anyone looking to meet people from online, should find a public place and let others know where and when you’re going.

Both men are described as tall, slender black males, around 21 years of age.

The Rowan County Sheriffs Office says the investigation is ongoing.

© 2017 WCNC.COM