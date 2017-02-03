Pregnant woman says she was attacked, left bruised by Uber driver

(Photo: Charles Holmes, WXIA)

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. -- A pregnant woman is sharing her story only with 11Alive after she said her Uber driver attacked her – leaving her battered and bruised.

11Alive's Duffie Dixon spoke exclusively with the victim who wants that driver tracked down and arrested.

It happened Monday in College Park right outside the house the victim was staying at with friends, and there were witnesses including children.

Atiya Abdul-Khaliq said she and a friend were waiting outside the home Jan. 30 for their ride when she said she saw a driver was parked a few doors down. She thought she may have given the wrong address by mistake, so she tried to ask about it after getting in the car.

“We put on our seatbelts,” Abdul-Khaliq said, “and I was like, ‘Did you see us waving our hands? Because we were standing in the middle of the street and we were waving our hands.”

That’s when she said the driver’s tone changed. “She said ‘I'm the driver, you're the passenger. You don't have to ride with me. You can get out.’ I said, ‘Okay, no problem.’ I exited the vehicle.”

Abdul-Khaliq said as she was getting out of the car, she felt the driver grab her hair. Then she said the driver spun her around, punched her in her eye and started kicking her.

“My friend was trying to get her off and she was still like coming for more,” she recounted. “She’s telling her like ‘She's pregnant! You cannot kick her! She's pregnant!”

Abdul-Khaliq said her friend told the driver she was going to call the police. That’s when the driver allegedly threatened to run them over.

The mother-to-be said she still has a hard time looking at the pictures after the incident.

“It was very painful. Very,” Abdul-Khaliq told 11Alive. “I've never experienced something like this.”

Pictures show a deep bruise down the side of her belly; she’s six weeks pregnant.

PHOTOS | Pregnant woman says Uber driver attacked her

Abdul-Khaliq, a bus driver herself, said nothing justifies that sort of violence. While her bruises are healing, it’s her pregnancy she's still worried about. She said doctors have told her it’s just a matter of wait-and-see.

“I just want to know that my baby is going to make it,” she said. “It’s like you can do whatever to me, but don't hurt my child.

Investigators have made no arrests at this point, but they have identified the driver and they are working the case.

(© 2017 WXIA)