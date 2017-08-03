Outrage after woman who killed local mother posts smiling selfie before jailtime

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. - A community is outraged Thursday over a selfie posted to Facebook.

The woman who posted it was sentenced to two months in jail for hitting a killing a Gaston County mother and leaving the scene.

Katie Montogmery posted a care-free selfie after her sentencing. It says, "Goodbye Facebook. See you in two months."

Friends of the woman she killed says it's downright offensive.

"My friend lost her life, her children lots their mother. I lost my friend," says Kay Locklear, the victim's best friend.

Kay Locklear was struck and killed walking out of a Dollar General, leaving behind a husband, two kids, a grandchild, and best friend Kay.

"We still hurt every day. I do everyday."

The pain was made even worse this week when the driver, 21-year-old Katie Montgomery, was sentenced to just 60 days in jail for felony Hit-and-Run Resulting in Death.

"I just don’t feel like that’s fair. I just don’t feel like you get slapped on the wrist for something like that," added Locklear. "She took a life. And then she smiles about it."

She's referring to the the smiling selfie Katie posted to Facebook. The caption: See you in two months.

Community members sounded off with dozens of comments saying she should be ashamed.

Fighting back tears, Kay says Wanda deserved justice.

"She’s going to come out and get to do everything that Wanda’s not going to get to. She had one little grandson and he’s never going to know her."

© 2017 WCNC.COM