Over $11K in cash taken during Topgolf robbery, police say

Topgolf signage

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating after two suspects stole over $11,000 from Topgolf in southwest Charlotte.

According to CMPD, two unknown suspects entered the business a little after 1 a.m. Thursday morning. Police said the two suspects presented a gun and demanded the cash. The suspects also got away with a thumb drive containing surveillance video of the incident, police said.

Topgolf tweeted a statement to NBC Charlotte in response to the incident:

"We are relieved that no one was seriously hurt, and we are cooperating fully with the police investigation. The safety of our Associated and Guests is always our top priority."

No suspect information has been released by detectives. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600

