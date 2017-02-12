Overnight high speed chase ends in crash

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Two men have been arrested after leading authorities on an over 100 mph chase through Charlotte early Sunday morning.

Investigators said the chase began around 12:08 a.m. on I-77 at West Harris.

A trooper attempted to stop a vehicle speeding at 102 mph. When the vehicle did not stop, the trooper began pursuing the suspects, 24-year-old Tomonta Simmons and 23-year-old Deontaye Smith.

During the chase, the suspects exit onto Sunset Road, then turned onto Beatties Ford Road. They rammed their vehicle into the trooper's and pointed a gun at him but did not fire any shots.

According to authorities, the trooper continued to chase the car. When he performed a pit maneuver, he caused the suspects to crash into a telephone pole on Oakdale Road at Brookshire.

Bumpers left behind in high-speed chase and crash with troopers - one of 2 Chase's w troopers this weekend. Details on @wcnc pic.twitter.com/OIf0La1f9p — Diana Rugg (@DianaRuggOnTV) February 12, 2017

The trooper also crashed but was able to get out and arrest the suspects.

Both the trooper and suspects Simmons and Smith were taken to the hospital. The trooper had a concussion but has since been released.

Simmons remains in the hospital while Smith has been released.

Tomonta Simmons (Photo: CMPD)

Deontaye Smith (Photo: CMPD)

