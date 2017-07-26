Painter charged with stealing TVs from home

Curtis Chad Morgan (Photo: Lincoln County Sheriff's Office)

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. – A man hired by a painting contractor in Lincoln County was arrested after authorities said he stole two TVs from a home last week.

According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a home on Norman Estates Drive in Denver on July 20. Deputies were notified told by a work crew that the home’s front door was open but hadn’t been forced open.

Deputies said the home was being renovated and that the owner was living out of state while the work was being done. Detectives learned that a gate entry code given to the contracting company was used on the night of July 19 around 10 p.m.

The employee that was given the code, identified as 42-year-old Curtis Chad Morgan, was later arrested. He was charged with one felony count each of breaking and entering a building, larceny, and possession of stolen goods.

