Parents seek justice for son's murder three years later

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. -- A mother wants to know who gunned down her son three years ago as he visited friends at an apartment complex in Huntersville.

Police have never made an arrest, even though there were witnesses to the crime.

"It was so unfair, such a cruel and vicious act," a tearful Carolyn Averill told a crowd of people gathered in the parking lot to remember her son, Peter Jordan.

She read her letter to him out loud; "I feel lost. I want you home with us. I wonder if the pain will ever end."

On February 19, 2014, 19-year-old Peter Jordan stepped outside a friend's apartment at The Landings off Sam Furr Road around 6 p.m.

According to witnesses, three or four men drove up and knocked on the door. A woman inside the apartment opened the door, saw the men, and slammed the door shut.

The men fired their guns and Jordan died from their shots.

Witnesses said the men drove off in a black Impala, but have never been tracked down.

"You never think it's going to happen in your home," Averill said. "When it does it turns your whole life upside down."

Averill and her husband Craig, Jordan's step-father, led friends and family on a walk past The Landings, around the Executive Park and through Birkdale Village Sunday morning to remind people of the unsolved case.

Averill hopes to job someone's memory, or encourage a potential witness to come forward with a detail that could break the case.

Peter Jordan's mother reads a tearful note to her murdered son 3 yrs after his death. They march today for him, & hope for an arrest @wcnc pic.twitter.com/E9AtpHt9pp — Diana Rugg (@DianaRuggOnTV) February 19, 2017

"We are hoping that money will talk, we have a $10,000 reward for anyone that would come forward with information leading to an arrest and we're hoping to increase that amount," Averill says.

She is also raising money for a reward. Right now, the reward stands at $10,000 for information leading to an arrest. She wants to raise it to $20,000.

A "Peter Michael Jordan Memorial Fund" is set up at Wells Fargo to take donations.

Then Averill looped a big cardboard heart around her neck with a piece of string -- because “Peter had a big heart” – and encouraged others to do the same.

She cried a few tears as she read her letter to her son to the crowd.

“It’s hard to be without you,” she sobbed. She said a prayer.

Then she marched, hoping to find the break in the case, that un-breaks a mother’s heart.

If you have any information that could help the case, contact Lt. A.S. Dempski at Huntersville Police Dept. at 704-464-5400, or North Mecklenburg Crime Stoppers at 704-896-7867.

(© 2017 WCNC)