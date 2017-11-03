Parking attendant says ticket dispute led to assault

11. You know there is no downtown “We’ve always called downtown uptown,” said McGee Sharpe. “If you say downtown here you’ll immediately be identified as an out-of-towner!” (Photo: WebwideJosh/Wikimedia Commons)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating after a dispute over a parking ticket escalated into an assault in uptown.

The victim, who works for Park It, was sent to the emergency room with a concussion. He said he was punched in the head after giving someone a parking ticket.

“It’s a risk we all take every day,” said Matthew Parker, the victim.

Parker says he handed out a parking ticket to a construction worker who was blocking a traffic lane without a permit. It happened in the 600 block of South Caldwell Street outside the NASCAR Hall of Fame.

“I answered him why he got a ticket, he just got very belligerent and so I began walking away, and he struck me in the back of the head,” Parker explained.

Parker called the police and then went to the emergency room with a bad headache. He said it turned out he had a concussion. The 34-year-old’s been doing parking enforcement in the city for about a year.

“Sometimes you get threats, people cussing you out, but this is the first time someone actually hit me,” he said.

CMPD told NBC Charlotte they have identified a suspect in the case; however, police say the victim would need a magistrate to issue a warrant before anyone is formally charged.



“I think he should be out of a job, prosecuted, arrested,” says Parker.

Parker says when he returns to work, he’ll be watching his back more closely. He says he’s waiting for a concussion specialist to tell him it’s OK to go back on the job.

