WCNC
Close
Weather Alert 2 weather alerts
Close

PD: Woman threw hot coffee on grandson

WCNC 5:59 PM. EST January 23, 2017

CHERRYVILLE, N.C. -- A Cherryville woman was arrested Monday, accused of throwing hot coffee on her grandson. 

The investigation began after a 14-year-old boy received treatment for second- and third-degree burns on his neck at Cleveland Regional Medical Center Saturday night. 

Investigators with the Cherryville Police Department determined the boy's grandmother, 60-year-old Candy Lee Hamrick threw hot coffee at the boy, causing the burns.

Hamrick is charged with child abuse.

The Department of Social Services has launched their own investigation into the incident. 

Copyright 2016 WCNC


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories