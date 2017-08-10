Pedestrian hit, killed on Brookshire Blvd at I-85

(Photo: WCNC)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Both directions of Brookshire Boulevard near I-85 were shut down early Friday after a pedestrian was struck.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, officers responded to a crash involving a pedestrian around 3 a.m. One person was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The victim has not been identified by authorities.

