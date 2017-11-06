Person arrested in connection with theft of pickup truck with kids inside: CMPD

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – One person has been arrested in connection with the theft of a pickup truck with two children inside from a south Charlotte convenience store Sunday night.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, an adult male and female were at the QuikTrip store at the corner of Clanton Road and South Boulevard before 5 p.m. when a suspect stole their dark gray 2016 Ford F-150 pickup. The victims told police the truck was left running in the parking lot with their two sons inside.

CMPD did not confirm if the person who was arrested Monday afternoon was the suspect that took the truck. Investigators have not identified the person in custody at this time.

The boys, who are 9 and 13 years old, respectively, were able to escape the truck without injury. Police said the 13-year-old jumped from the vehicle as the truck traveled south along South Tryon Street.

The suspect was described as a black male, believed to be in his 20s. He was last seen wearing a gray jacket and blue jeans. He was described as having a medium build with a short afro haircut.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

