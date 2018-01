CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- One person has been transported with life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Charlotte that happened on Monday morning.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, the incident happened on the 1800 block of south Tryon Street near West Boulevard.

CMPD: Man shot in chest, 1800 S Tryon St.



Gunman still loose, wearing black coat.



Police say the victim should survive the attack.



CSI gathering clues. pic.twitter.com/FBP1eQ8o9p — Mike Hanson (@MikeWCNC) January 1, 2018

One person was transported to CMC Main for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

© 2018 WCNC.COM