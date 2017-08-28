Person seriously hurt in east Charlottes shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating after a person was shot in east Charlotte Monday.

According to CMPD, officers responded to a reported shooting in the 5600 block of Kimmerly Woods Drive around 11:30 a.m.

Medic said one person was taken to Carolinas Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. Police have not identified a suspect in the case or determined a motive.

