Person shot during 7-Eleven robbery, police say

(Photo: Ariel Plasencia)

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating after a person was shot during a robbery at a convenience store near Huntersville Friday morning.

According to CMPD, officers responded to a reported shooting at the 7-Eleven at the intersection of W.T. Harris Boulevard and Mount Holly-Huntersville Road just after 4 a.m.

Investigators said two people entered the 7-Eleven and robbed the store and a customer at gunpoint. One of the suspects then shot the clerk in the leg before leaving. The victim was taken to Carolinas Medical Center. Police said their injuries don't appear to be life-threatening.

CMPD has not released any suspect information in the case. No arrests have been made. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

© 2017 WCNC.COM